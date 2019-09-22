|
Fredrick Klepper
Holt - Fredrick A. "Fred" Klepper, 75, of Holt, passed away Wednesday, September 18. He was born September 21, 1943 to Edward Klepper and Lillian (Darling) McCullock.
Fred served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Saratoga. He was honorably discharged in September 1964. In addition, Fred worked 30+ years at GM Lansing before retiring in 1998.
Fred was an avid fisherman and hunter. However, he was happiest when spending time with his family.
Fred is survived by: his loving wife of 44 years, Sondra Lee (Carter) Klepper; his children, Kerry (Stan) Chubb, Jerry Rice, and Jody (Michael-deceased) Nazione; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; in addition, Fred was blessed to be loved by the Carter family, enjoying swimming days and family dinners with his brothers and sisters-in law.
A private graveside service will be held at Deepdale Memorial Park, 4108 Old Lansing Road; Lansing, MI 48917 on Friday, September 27 at 11 AM.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019