Freida Evelyn Carter Lutz
Holt, formerly of Grand Rapids - Born February 24, 1920, in Boston, Massachusetts, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at age 100.
Freida grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she met her husband, Donald. She was a member of Holt United Methodist Church.
Freida had a great sense of humor, enjoyed travel, and loved her family very much.
Her favorite phrase was "The devil didn't want me and the Lord isn't ready." He was ready and she is in heaven with her friends now.
She is survived by her children, Martha Zepeda and Steven (Diana) Lutz; grandchildren, Lori, Lisa, Leslie, Matthew, Ryan, Donald, David, Jr.; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, David; and son-in-law, David Zepeda.
A memorial service will be held in Spring 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holt United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com