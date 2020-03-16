Services
Gail Alice Harris

Gail Alice Harris Obituary
Gail Alice Harris

Williamston - Gail Alice Harris, EdD, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born January 10, 1935 in Flint, Michigan to Orville and Alice (Ferguson) Harris, Gail spent her lifetime devoted to the care and education of those with special needs. Beginning with her first job at Lapeer State Home, Gail worked as a special education teacher at William Donnelly Elementary School in East Lansing and later taught courses at Michigan State University and Wayne State University. She then moved into a role as the director of special education at the Hazel Park school system before becoming the director of special education for the State of Michigan. Later, she partnered with Community Mental Health in Lansing before opening her own non-profit organization, the Harris Development Center. There, she provided group homes for disabled adults in four locations.

She loved teaching Sunday School at West Locke Wesleyan Church, playing the piano and singing. She got her love for all things global from her mother, and welcomed international students into her home.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dr George Harris, DVM; and her sister-in-law, Shirlene Harris.

She will be missed dearly by her sister, Kathleen Harris; her nieces and nephews, Bruce (Barbara) Harris, Dawn (Jesse) Contreras, and David (Lisa) Harris; and her many cousins and extended family members.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11am at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St. in Williamston. The family will gather one hour prior to the services for visitation. Interment will take place in Fairview Cemetery in Dansville, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gail's honor to her church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
