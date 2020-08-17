1/1
Gail Ellen Ball
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Ellen Ball

Mason - Gail Ellen (Gollach) Ball, age 69, of Mason, Michigan passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born June 30, 1951.

Surviving are her husband, Ron; sons, Steven (Carolyn) and Travis (Emily); grandchildren, Cody, Rachel, Kailee, Cheyeanne, and Kris; mother and step-father, Frances and Edward O'Shesky; niece, Amy Cavanagh; numerous extended family and special neighbors. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Stanley Gollach; sister, Linda Pasch; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joyce E. and Vern L. Ball.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm Friday, August 21 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lansing. The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Ball Dunn Chapel from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, August 20. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grbdmason.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
5176762447
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved