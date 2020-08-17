Gail Ellen Ball
Mason - Gail Ellen (Gollach) Ball, age 69, of Mason, Michigan passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born June 30, 1951.
Surviving are her husband, Ron; sons, Steven (Carolyn) and Travis (Emily); grandchildren, Cody, Rachel, Kailee, Cheyeanne, and Kris; mother and step-father, Frances and Edward O'Shesky; niece, Amy Cavanagh; numerous extended family and special neighbors. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Stanley Gollach; sister, Linda Pasch; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joyce E. and Vern L. Ball.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm Friday, August 21 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lansing. The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Ball Dunn Chapel from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, August 20. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.