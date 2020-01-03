|
Gail Maureen Roberts
East Lansing - Gail M. (Huntoon) Roberts, 76, of East Lansing, passed away Monday, Dec. 30 at Sparrow Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jack Roberts, daughter Courtney Roberts, sister DuAnne (Christian) Sonneville, sister-in-law Catherine Roberts, nieces Kirsten (Kevin) Douglass and Kendrin (Matt Klumb) Sonneville, great-niece Hailey Douglass, great-nephews Keaton Douglass and Carter Klumb, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Duane and Virginia Huntoon of Jackson, MI.
Gail was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice and during her senior year at Jackson High School was selected to be part of the YFU Michigan Youth Chorale that toured South America in 1961. She was also a graduate of Jackson Junior College and Central Michigan University, where she pledged Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Gail taught in the Michigan Center and Avondale School Districts.
Gail was a ready volunteer in the East Lansing Schools, from picture person in the elementary schools to fitting and mending the high school marching band uniforms.
Gail possessed an amazing capacity to learn and remember facts and trivia. She had a lifelong love of history and was a voracious reader, especially historical novels about the British monarchy. In recent years, she learned to play the ukulele. Gail also enjoyed attending live performances at Wharton Center and annually traveled to Ontario, Canada for the Stratford Festival. She was also an avid sports fan, irrespective of whether her teams were good or bad.
Gail was engaging, quick witted, warm, and friendly to a degree that family, friends, and even total strangers were comfortable opening up to her. Gail was greatly loved and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greater Lansing Food Bank or Salvation Army.
Visitation in East Lansing is at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home (1730 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823) on Tuesday Jan. 14 from 5-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church (1508 Greenwood Ave, Jackson, MI 49203) on Sat. Jan. 18 at 3 PM.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020