BEUERLE, Gail Patricia (Chamberlin, Stoddard), 78, went to be with her Lord on December 4, 2020 in East Lansing, MI of heart failure after a lengthy battle of lung disease. Gail was born September 6, 1942 in Otisville, MI to the late William and Dorothy Stoddard.



Gail is survived by her husband, Mike, children Terry Ramey (Akron, OH), Cindy Chamberlin (Davison, MI), Lori (Jim) Jones (Bath, MI) and Roger (Jamie) Chamberlin of Freeland, MI; Eight grand-children: Samantha (Chad) Rasmussen, Buddy Chamberlin, Clay, Matthew and Angel Ramey and Kasey (Josh) Goins, Sydney and Ryley Chamberlin; a brother Mick (Barb) Stoddard, sister-in-law Sue Hardaker and brother-in-law Jim Turner as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



Gail was a loving stay at home mother and homemaker who loved cooking, boating, snowmobiling and fishing. She fostered many newborn babies awaiting adoption during the 1960's and was called "Mom" by several other young teens in the area.



She was co-owner for five years of Chamberlin's Ole Forest Inn in Curtis, Michigan and shared ownership of Olympic Case Company (with her husband Mike) in Tampa, Florida. She was a gentle spirit who loved Jesus.



Gail was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Robert Hardaker and three sisters, Melody Wenzel, Sandie Ackerman and Kim Turner.



There will be no visitation. A private ceremony and interment will be held for close friends and family at Wildwood Memorial Cemetery in Chesaning at a later date. Please contact McGeehan Funeral Home of Chesaning for more information.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society.









