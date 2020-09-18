1/1
Gail Symonds-Shea
1954 - 2020
Gail Symonds-Shea

Lansing - Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, Gail Symonds-Shea of Lansing passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66. Born March 30th, 1954 to Jean (Andrist) and Richard (DR) Symonds. Gail was a long time employee of Meijer Distribution Center and Michigan Farm Bureau insurance.

Surviving are her husband George Shea II, daughters Tara and Julie Shea, brothers John (Ann) Symonds and Don (Sandi) Symonds, beloved Aunt Wanda Mullins, step children Shelley (Mark) Jusick, Rick Shea, David Shea, and Victoria (Nathan) Tracy, the treasured Hughes family, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents Jean and Richard Symonds, sister DiAnn (Symonds) Spiece, beloved Uncle Michael Mullins, and best friend Rhonda Hughes.

Memorial service will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Saved by Zade Cat Rescue or the American Cancer Society in her name.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 17, 2020
Gail was a great friend growing up. I haven't seen her in years but will always remember the good times with DiAnn and her. Prayers for comfort for the family.
Brenda Beach DeWitt
Friend
September 17, 2020
Always delightful with a smile. She was a rock for her family. Many wonderful Holidays..mostly Thanksgivings together. Our hearts are heavy with the loss and Aunt Gail. Hugs xoxo
Kimberly Spencer
Family
September 17, 2020
evenings on the porch, with Gail and George, at Mom's . Great memories. Will miss you dearly.
Steve Spencer
Family
September 17, 2020
As I read this and it says what would you like to say about Gail? There's so much. I want to say that without her I don't know who I would be today. I want to say without her I don't know how I would be today. Gail was so important to me. During some very hard times in life she was right there. Very very personal times that only she knew and only she will ever know. I know that I didn't spend enough time with her as we both got older but, the times we did have where always full of love, laughter and stories. Gail's love for her family was deep and true. George, Tara and Julie will continue to be defined as Family to me, as Gail will always be my Sister. R.I.P. my sister.
Lisa Hughes
Family
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Gail was an awesome lady..We became instant friends when we met!! I remember when she first met Randy,she set up some funny rules and he kept breaking them..she made us feel like family.
She will be missed by all that loved her and now becomes a Guardian Angel. BIG HUGS George, Tara and Julie.. sending my love to you!
Nancy Hanks!
Nancy Hanks
Friend
