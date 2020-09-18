Gail Symonds-Shea
Lansing - Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, Gail Symonds-Shea of Lansing passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66. Born March 30th, 1954 to Jean (Andrist) and Richard (DR) Symonds. Gail was a long time employee of Meijer Distribution Center and Michigan Farm Bureau insurance.
Surviving are her husband George Shea II, daughters Tara and Julie Shea, brothers John (Ann) Symonds and Don (Sandi) Symonds, beloved Aunt Wanda Mullins, step children Shelley (Mark) Jusick, Rick Shea, David Shea, and Victoria (Nathan) Tracy, the treasured Hughes family, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents Jean and Richard Symonds, sister DiAnn (Symonds) Spiece, beloved Uncle Michael Mullins, and best friend Rhonda Hughes.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Saved by Zade Cat Rescue or the American Cancer Society
in her name.