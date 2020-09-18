As I read this and it says what would you like to say about Gail? There's so much. I want to say that without her I don't know who I would be today. I want to say without her I don't know how I would be today. Gail was so important to me. During some very hard times in life she was right there. Very very personal times that only she knew and only she will ever know. I know that I didn't spend enough time with her as we both got older but, the times we did have where always full of love, laughter and stories. Gail's love for her family was deep and true. George, Tara and Julie will continue to be defined as Family to me, as Gail will always be my Sister. R.I.P. my sister.

Lisa Hughes

