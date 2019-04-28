|
|
Gale Ann Schmitz
St. Johns - Gale Ann Schmitz, 62, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be announced.
Gale was born in Lansing, MI on March 22, 1957, the daughter of Richard and Jean (Damrell) Ruthruff. She married Frederick Schmitz on June 5, 1982.
Gale loved working at the Clinton County Senior Center. She enjoyed the Spartans, playing computer games, crafting and gardening. She loved spending time with her grandbabies, family, and friends.
Gale is survived by her husband Frederick Schmitz, mother Jean Ruthruff, children: Theresa Schmitz (Shaun), Frederick Schmitz Jr., Amber Pearce (JR), grandkids: Kyra, Sasha, Sierra, Zander, Kal-El, and Zeak. She is also survived by her siblings: Terry Ruthruff (Judy), Deborah Cornell, and Dawn Ruthruff as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and family. She was preceded in death by her father Richard, grandchild Payton Reese Axtell, and brother in law Rick Cornell.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019