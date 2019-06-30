Services
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reno's West
Lansing, MI
Galen Edward Corlett


1943 - 2019
Galen Edward Corlett Obituary
Galen Edward Corlett

Punta Gorda - Galen Edward Corlett (Oct 28, 1943-June 13, 2019) Punta Gorda, FL passed peacefully in his sleep a few months after lung cancer diagnosis. He grew up in Maywood NE, spent most of his life in Lansing with H&H Restaurants-BurgerKing and McNamara Produce, moving to Florida eight years ago. He was preceded in death by his parents: William Edward Corlett (1900-1976), Hetty Mildred (Russell) Corlett (1905 -1995). Survivors include daughters Kristin Corlett (Steve Binder) Jacksonville FL, Alison (Corlett) Alfredson (Jim) Lansing, MI, Hillary Corlett (Shayn Crabtree) N. Newton, KS, grandchildren Zora, Stella, and Scarlett Alfredson and former wife and lifelong friend, Judith (Henry) Bridger, E.Lansing, MI. A Memorial Wake will be held July 18, 2019 at Reno's West, Lansing, MI from 3-7pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jacksonville-beach-fl/galen-corlett-8743876
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 30, 2019
