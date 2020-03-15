|
|
Galen Higdon
Eaton Rapids - Passed away on March 13, 2020 at the age of 79 at Sensations Memory Care in Charlotte, Michigan due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Galen was born December 22, 1940 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan to Floyd Higdon and Fidema (Starks) Higdon. He spent his childhood in Eaton Rapids along with his brother Arthur where he attended school and worked on the family farm. Growing up he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout alongside many of his classmates and was president of his high school senior class. He had a lifelong love of the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In latter years, making several salmon fishing trips to Alaska. Galen was very active in the community as a member of the Conservation Club, served as president of the Jaycees, and as the co-chairman of the Eaton Rapids Bi-Centennial celebration. He had a passion for antiques, and his wife Faith owned and operated a successful antique restoration appraisal company in Eaton Rapids and Mason. Galen worked as a salesman, first for Paul Auto Parts, then for Road Equipment Parts Center from which he retired in 2005. After retirement he took up woodworking, making furniture, but was mostly known for his turkey calls.
Galen is survived by his children, Greg Higdon, Mark Higdon and Christine (Danny) Olson-De La Vergne; his stepchildren, Cal (Holly) Hartline and Rachel (David) Rockafellow, as well as seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. His ashes will be spread in the woods that he loved so much. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation in his name, https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation/. To share memories or condolences please visit, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020