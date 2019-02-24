|
Garold R. "Mac" McKenzie
Dimondale - Mac passed away peacefully holding his daughter's hand on February 20th,
2019 at the age of 77 after fighting many medical battles and challenges. He was born in Lansing, MI on September 23, 1941, to Leonard and Edith (Force) McKenzie. Mac was a beloved Father, Grandfather, "Papa," step-father and friend. After a "spirited childhood" and memorable years at Eastern High School, Mac enlisted in the Marine Corps. While stationed in Hawaii, he met his "hula girl," the love of his life, Cathy, who predeceased him in 2009. Mac is retired from GMSPO where he proudly served as "kennel master" over his "pound puppies."
Mac's passions included membership in several veteran organizations, hunting, MSU sports, dogs, friends, family, youth shooting programs, the NRA, and his man cave. Mac had a unique knack for making friends everywhere and was blessed with very special angels he met during the last miles of his well-fought journey. As a patriotic conservative, he loved his country, and Corps and never walked away from a political "discussion."
Mac is survived by his daughter, Gerri McKenzie, who was honored to care for him through his many challenges (friend Andy Rivas), granddaughter, Ashley Wonnacott with whom he shared a special bond (fiancé Travis Bruce), great-grandson Jackson Wonnacott, his "little buddy," who is the reason Mac fought so hard, special canine daughter Chloe, stepdaughter Francine Lee-Dombecky (friend Dana Gray), sister Susan (Dave) Diskin, in-laws Thomas (Phyllis) Duarte and several in-law "Ohana" in Hawaii, and other extended family.
Visitation will be Monday, February 25th from 5-8 PM at Field & Leik Funeral Home in Dimondale with prayer service/memory sharing at 7 PM. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Tuesday, February 26th at St. Peter Catholic Church, 515 E. Knight St. in Eaton Rapids. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Dimondale Cemetery on Canal Rd. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to: Chief Okemos Sportsman Club Junior Trap Program, PO Box 375, Dimondale, MI 48821.
Mission complete. Well done good and faithful servant.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019