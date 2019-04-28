Garth Dale Larner



Mason - Age 86, died April 20, 2019 born April 8, 1933 in Dansville, MI to William Lee and Beatrice Estella (Laberteaux) Larner. Mr. Larner was a resident of Mason since 1953 and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He was in the National Guard for 6 years. He was a member of the Eden United Brethren Church. He loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed fishing, playing cards, spending time outside and traveling.



Preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; daughter, Phyllis; half-brother, William Larner; and parents, William and Beatrice Larner.



Surviving are his 2 daughters, Trena Larner and Elaine Larner; son, Lee (Janet) Larner; 4 grandchildren, Tiffany (Matt) Grimwood, Jessica (Rodney) Lane, Aaron (Jami) Larner, and Nathan Larner; 10 great-grandchildren, Paityn, Aubree, Colton, Chloe, Kaitlyn, Marissa, Brooklyn, Kaydin, Presleigh, and Paxton; sister, Janice DeChelbor; 2 brothers, Gile (Ellen) Larner and Stanley (Annette) Larner and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Eden United Brethren Church, 1938 Eden Rd., Mason, MI with Rev. Daniel Bentz officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S. Jefferson St., Mason, MI and one hour prior to the service at the church. Those desiring may make contributions to the Eden United Brethren Church or the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.grbdmason.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019