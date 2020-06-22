Gary A. Hengesbach
Westphalia - Gary Albin Hengesbach, age 57, of Westphalia, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1962, the son of Charles and Janet (Johnson) Hengesbach. Gary was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus #2890, where he was a past Grand Knight. Gary has worked in the construction business for 40 years, he owned and operated Westphalia Builders LLC and was a member of several home building associations. Gary enjoyed golfing, bowling, and he loved spending a relaxing afternoon on the pontoon with his wife, Libby.
Preceding Gary in death are his father, Charles Hengesbach; sister, Gail Jegla; and infant brother, Vernon Hengesbach. Surviving are his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Hengesbach; step-sons, Jon Vorisek and Justin (Chelsie) Vorisek; mother, Janet Hengesbach; sisters, Kathleen Hengesbach, Patricia (Jeffry) Thelen; LeeAnn (Doug) Thelen; and Geri Hengesbach; brother-in-law, Dennis (Shelly) Jegla; and many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 4-8 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia Street, Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus or the family's wishes in honor of Gary. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Westphalia - Gary Albin Hengesbach, age 57, of Westphalia, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1962, the son of Charles and Janet (Johnson) Hengesbach. Gary was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus #2890, where he was a past Grand Knight. Gary has worked in the construction business for 40 years, he owned and operated Westphalia Builders LLC and was a member of several home building associations. Gary enjoyed golfing, bowling, and he loved spending a relaxing afternoon on the pontoon with his wife, Libby.
Preceding Gary in death are his father, Charles Hengesbach; sister, Gail Jegla; and infant brother, Vernon Hengesbach. Surviving are his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Hengesbach; step-sons, Jon Vorisek and Justin (Chelsie) Vorisek; mother, Janet Hengesbach; sisters, Kathleen Hengesbach, Patricia (Jeffry) Thelen; LeeAnn (Doug) Thelen; and Geri Hengesbach; brother-in-law, Dennis (Shelly) Jegla; and many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 4-8 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia Street, Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus or the family's wishes in honor of Gary. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Portland Review & Observer & Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.