Gary Alan Wallace



Alan Wallace, of Bath, Michigan, passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, September 26th, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan following a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Noble B and Joan Wallace, and maternal grandparents Bob and Ann Darnell.



Alan was born in Paris, Tennessee on February 8th, 1980 to Gary and Cathy Wallace, of Glasgow, KY, who survive. He graduated from Butler County High School in Morgantown, KY in 1998 and attended Freed Hardeman University on a basketball scholarship and later graduated from Thomas M. Cooley law school. He was a partner at Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone Law Firm.



On August 4th, 2001, Alan married his college sweetheart, Stacy Rogers Wallace, who also survives. They were blessed with three children---Jacob (17), Luke (10), and Emery (8), who were his entire world.



He is also survived by one sister, Dr. Ashley Norris (Matt) of Glasgow, KY. He leaves behind aunts, uncles, multiple nieces and nephews, and a host of many close friends.



Alan was a charismatic individual with a magnetic personality. Those who knew him, loved him. He enjoyed basketball and could always be found coaching local youth sports. He will be missed by so many.



A memorial service will be held at the family property at 4646 Howe Rd., Bath Township, Michigan 48808 on Sunday, October 4th, 2020, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the service immediately following at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to The Alan Wallace Youth Sports Foundation at 12110 Scotch Hollow Dr., Bath, Michigan 48808.









