Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

Gary Castner



Passed into eternal life on Nov. 30, at Largo, Fl. Survived by his loving wife, Linda; mother, Phyllis; son, Jeff (Susan) Thorp; son, Alex (Janet) Castner; Daughter, Amy Sherrell; son, Michael White; grandsons Damien and Mark Leckrone, Nicholas and Nathaniel Thorp; sister, Brenda (Bob) Gross; sister, Donna (Walt) Straw. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store