Gary Cline
Gary Cline

Gary Cline passed peacefully just shy of 83. Born on a farm shared with bears, foxes & wolves, Gary was kind & gentle to all living things. Enjoying the beauty of MI enticed him north to Canada, taking his sons, Jon & Jeff, camping on Lake Superior to make memories. He retired from Fowler Schools after 35 years but kept beekeeping in the area & also had buildings in downtown Grand Ledge for many years. Gary played fiddle with the Pretty Shaky String Band & through music & dance, he met Tera, his life-partner & they've waltzed together for the last 25 years. They moved north to be closer to the shores of Gitchee Gumee where they spent summers camping. These past few years, they've been traveling across the US & Canada & he can finally rest in the sunsets that he loved.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
