Gary Dean Powers
Kodak, TN formerly of St. Johns, MI - Gary Dean Powers, age 76 passed away peacefully after a long and valiant fight against cancer on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Eureka Cemetery, Eureka, MI on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 PM with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating.
Gary was born in St. Johns, MI on November 8, 1943, the son of Donald and Pauline (Tompkins) Powers. He was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School. Gary enlisted in the United States Air Force serving as an Air Operations Specialist in Oxnard, CA and Rhein-Main Air Base, Germany. It was while at Rhein-Main that on a blind date he met Karen Romhild. Their marriage of 37 years began on February 18, 1969 in Frankfort, Germany. He was honorably discharged and returned to St. Johns with his new bride in 1969.
Before and after his military service, Gary worked in Material Handling at Fisher Body. During his 44 year career, He worked at all 5 Lansing General Motors Plants and helped establish the Shreveport, LA Plant.
Gary enjoyed traveling, playing Wheel of Fortune each night with his "Schatzi" and shooting pool. He played pool on many pool leagues over the years, his favorite being that of his lifelong friend at Micky's Bar. He always enjoyed a cold Crowne & Coke, a hearty laugh and good hustle. He spent many a night perfecting his five rail bank. Gary shared his love of billiards teaching his kids and son-in-law the art of the game. He even taught his grandkids their colors and numbers by sitting them on the table and making up games.
Gary loved his family more than anything and taught them strength, generosity and unconditional love by his own example.
Gary is survived by his "Schatzi" daughter Stephanie, his best friend and son-in-law Jeff, his grandchildren whom he adored, grandson Jeffrey, granddaughters: Ashley, Gabrielle and Paris (Brandon); sister Susan (Lynn) Ferguson, sisters-in-law: Carmen (James) Fikes, and Brigitte Romhild; and many nieces and nephews that he was very proud of. Gary was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife Karin, son Troy, grandson Brian and sisters: Rita and Peggy.
