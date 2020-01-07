|
|
Gary Eugene Whitford
Fowlerville - Gary E. Whitford, 85, of Fowlerville, passed away surrounded by his family Friday, January 3, 2020. Gary was born on June 10, 1934 in Lansing. He was part of Webberville High School's graduating class of 1952. Upon graduation, Gary served in the United States Navy then continued serving his country with the Naval Reserves for many years following. He spent many hours working along with his father at the local grocery store, Floyd's Market, in Webberville until it was sold. He then worked as the butcher at Frank's IGA in Fowlerville for 32 years until his retirement in 1996. Gary was involved in his community and served as Webberville Village President from late 1976 to early 1978.
Gary had many interests and kept busy. He was an avid golfer often taking trips out of state with groups of friends to experience different courses through his years. He was a dedicated sports fan and watched every Spartan game (basketball and football) and stuck by the Lions, good and bad. In his spare time, he was an amateur wood worker, building special gifts for each child, grandchild and great grandchildren which will be cherished for many years to come.
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Elsa (Jeffrey) Whitford; his daughters, Heidi McComb and Wendy Whitford; sister Jolene (Don) Callaghan; grandchildren, Amber (Waylon) McComb-Walter, Kelsey (Eric) McComb-Link, Shelby McComb, Haley Tsuji, Tyler (Clare) O'Tsuji; great grandchildren, Evelyn Link and Isla Link; niece, Kelli Callaghan-Edgar; great nephew, Gabriel Edgar; and great niece, Gaeden Edgar.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Eugenia Whitford; son-in-law, Kendall McComb; and nephew-in-law, James Edgar.
There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Gary.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020