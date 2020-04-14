|
|
Gary George Wandtke
Lansing -
Age 77, our loving husband, dad and grandpa passed away April 12, 2020. Born February 11, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio the son of Carol and Loraine Wandtke. Gary earned his bachelor's degree in Industrial Management from Purdue University. He had a decades-long career in the foundry industry, working as an International Technical Services Representative and consulting with manufacturing companies all over the world. Surviving are his wife of over 52 years, Constance Wandtke; 5 daughters, Ann (Niklas) Almstedt, Sarah (Jerry) Cotellesse, Lillian Wandtke, Katherine (Adrian Limmen) Wandtke, and Elizabeth Wandtke; 11 grandchildren; brother, Jeffrey (Dr. Harriet Seldin) Wandtke; and many other family members and friends. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020