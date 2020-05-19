Gary Hogle, Sr.
DeWitt - Age 76, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Gary loved hunting, camping, playing softball, spending time with family, & golf. He attended the South Riley Scramble every year & enjoyed the people he met. He loved telling jokes & making people laugh. His grandchildren made his life very interesting & he tried to attend as many functions as he could, cheering them on at their games. He was a very loving father, grandfather & husband. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy of 31 years; sisters, Jane (Dave) Bigelow, Shirley Walter; children, Gary, Jr., (Angie), Scott (Tara), Melissa (Larry) Champagne, 9 grandchildren, Anthony, Brandon, Erika, Ashley, Allyson, Taylor, Shannon, Noelle, Meredith; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dee (Jay) Lara; nieces, nephews, 2 great-nephews; brother-in-law, Ken Harder; & father & mother-in-law, Ken & Nancy Harder. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Hogle; stepfather, Arthur Johnson; mother, Virginia Johnson; nieces, Marci Draper, Gaby Lara & brother-in-law, Robert Walter. He is now joined with his family members & his beloved beagle, Dusty. He was loved by his family, many friends & will be truly missed. May he rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Capital Area Humane Society. Socially distanced visitation will take place Friday May 29 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm and also on Saturday May 30, from 11:30 to 12:30 pm one hour prior to the private family service at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral service will be private. However, friends and extended family members are encouraged to live stream the service on Saturday, May 30 at 12:30 pm by visiting the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes-DeWitt Facebook page. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Hogel family.
Published in Dewitt Bath Review & Clinton County Community Newspapers from May 19 to May 24, 2020.