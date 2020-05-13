Gary Lee Grable
Mason - Joshua 1:9 "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid: do not be discouraged, for the LORD you God will be with you wherever you go." Gary Lee Grable, age 73, of Mason, Michigan passed away on Monday May 4, 2020, Gary was born on March 17, 1947 to Harley and Alfreda Grable (Marshal) in Jackson, Michigan. Gary honored our Country by serving in the United States Army, and fought during the Vietnam War. Gary then worked for General Motors and then retired after 35 years of work. He was preceded in death by his parents Harley and Alfreda Grable. Gary is survived by his loving wife Guadalupe, daughter Melisa Horton (Andrew), four grandchildren, Hannah Peterson (Ryan), Jonah Horton, Joshua Horton (Sarah), Elijah Horton, two great grandchildren Maria and Roman Peterson, and his brother Randy Grable. He will be deeply missed by all. Please join the family for a socially distant Visitation on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Ball Dunn Chapel in Mason from 3 to 8 PM. A private Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be directed to The National Kidney Foundation in Gary's memory at 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. Online condolences now may be made at www.gorslineruncimanmason.com and are welcomed by the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.