Gary Lee Rademacher
Perrinton - Gary Lee Rademacher, age 63, of Perrinton, MI, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Gary was born in St. Johns, MI on March 28, 1956, the son of Roman H. and Roselyn C. (O'Connell) Rademacher. He graduated from Fowler High School with the class of 1974.
Gary was a truck driver for over 25 years with Meijer. He was an avid hunter and sportsman. He enjoyed cooking and telling jokes. He loved time spent with his family, especially his brothers and great nephews. Gary will be remembered as hard working, kind, and fun loving with an infectious laugh.
He is survived by his siblings: Kathy (Feldpausch) and Roger Bair, Janet and Jim Miller, Cheryl and Dave Speers, Mark Rademacher and Dan Rademacher. He is also survived by 6 nieces and nephews and 2 great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to Fowler Conservation Club, Fowler, MI. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020