Gary Smythe
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Gary Lynn Smythe Sr. Obituary
Gary Lynn Smythe, Sr.

Lansing - Gary Lynn Smythe Sr., age 70 of Lansing, passed away March 2, 2019 in his home. He was born October 16, 1948 in Lansing and was a 1966 graduate of Sexton High School. He had a lifelong career at Story Oldsmobile as a master automotive painter. Retiring after 42 years. Gary was a very hard worker who was passionate about golf, chess, and spending time with his family. Never once did he miss a wrestling tournament or ballet recital.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Gary Lynn Smythe Jr., Jamison (Kristine) Lynn Smythe, Amanda (David) Lynn Killoran; five grandchildren, Alexis Lynn Smythe, Dawson Lynn Smythe, Owen Lynn Smythe, Olivia Lynn Smythe, Cameron Lynn Killoran; the mother of his children, Diana Jean Smythe; and his dear dog, Pierre.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 4pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing.

