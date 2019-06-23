|
|
Gary Ray DeRosia
Tallahassee - Gary Ray DeRosia, aged 72, passed away at home in Tallahassee, FL, on October 2, 2018. He was born in Onaway, MI and spent most of his life in the Lansing area where he worked for General Motors for 30 years. Gary is survived by his wife, Susan, children Cheri and Melissa, step children Matthew, Tara, and Kara, grandchildren Lauren, Alyssa, Elena, Connor, and Bennett, and extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Centennial Acres in Sunfield, MI at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019. All are welcome.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019