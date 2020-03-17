|
Gary Raymond Perkins
Gary Raymond Perkins, born June 28th, 1942, in Detroit, MI, passed away March 15, 2020, with his family by his side after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Surviving are his wife Patricia C. Perkins of 21 years, sons Gari Perkins, Troy (Kara) Perkins, stepchildren Shelby (Arnold) Go, Thomas Bishop, Adriena (Steve) Hall, grandchildren Samantha Krul, Benjamin Bishop, Connor Hall, sister Lee (Leroy) Sheline and their children Lisa (Art) Siewert and Erik Sheline. Preceding his death were his parents Raymond and Mysie Perkins of Mason, MI.
Gary was a man of many talents and during his career worked with Burroughs Corporation, Master Mix Feeds, managed his own painting business and retired as a technician with Speedway Inc. in 2002.
His passions were fishing, gardening, camping, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends. He was an avid MSU Football and basketball fan and never missed a game. He loved to make people laugh and was known for his great generosity and fun-loving personality.
His celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven of Rest Adult Foster Care Home in Williamston, MI, or Sparrow Hospice of Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020