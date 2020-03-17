Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Raymond Perkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Raymond Perkins Obituary
Gary Raymond Perkins

Gary Raymond Perkins, born June 28th, 1942, in Detroit, MI, passed away March 15, 2020, with his family by his side after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Surviving are his wife Patricia C. Perkins of 21 years, sons Gari Perkins, Troy (Kara) Perkins, stepchildren Shelby (Arnold) Go, Thomas Bishop, Adriena (Steve) Hall, grandchildren Samantha Krul, Benjamin Bishop, Connor Hall, sister Lee (Leroy) Sheline and their children Lisa (Art) Siewert and Erik Sheline. Preceding his death were his parents Raymond and Mysie Perkins of Mason, MI.

Gary was a man of many talents and during his career worked with Burroughs Corporation, Master Mix Feeds, managed his own painting business and retired as a technician with Speedway Inc. in 2002.

His passions were fishing, gardening, camping, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends. He was an avid MSU Football and basketball fan and never missed a game. He loved to make people laugh and was known for his great generosity and fun-loving personality.

His celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven of Rest Adult Foster Care Home in Williamston, MI, or Sparrow Hospice of Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -