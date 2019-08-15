Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Gary Richey


1950 - 2019
Gary Richey Obituary
Gary Richey

Charlotte - Gary A. Richey, born August 29, 1950 in Lansing, MI, passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 68. Gary was a union carpenter; well known as Tonto of Tonto and the Renegades, and together the band was inducted into the Michigan Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Loritta, sons Jason (Tracy) Richey and Mark (Tonya) Richey; 6 grandchildren: Taylor, Everett, Rylen, Koah, Asher, and Zuriel; his loving mother, Beverly Vogel, stepmother Donna Richey; brothers: Dave (Jean) Richey, Ron Richey, Doug (Lynne) Richey, Larry (Patricia) Richey, stepsister Michelle Twitchell, stepbrother Mark Twitchell; many nieces and nephews, and was preceded in death by his father Gerald Richey.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 - 1:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitations will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to service. For those wishing, memorial contributions made to Lansing Teen Challenge will be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
