Gary W. Walker


1945 - 2020
Gary W. Walker passed away September 22,2020 surrounded by his family after an extended battle with cancer.

Born March 1945 to William W. Walker & Donna F. Hubble in Manistique, Mi. He attended Manistique High School, graduating in 1964. During High School he joined the National Guard/Army. He was very proud of boxing Golden Gloves. His many jobs included Merchant Marine on the Great Lakes, construction, restaurant owner with friend Bill Young, he had 31 years with GM/Fisher Body,after retirement he worked 13 years at Sparrow Hospital. He was a life member of the NRA, served on the zoning board for Danby Twp.,enjoyed travel, hunting, fishing & especially spending time with his family.

Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Virginia (Ginger Belcik), children: Nicole (Daren) Bebee, Tiffani (Chris) Turner, Daughter-in-law Cindy Walker, sisters: Gail (Mark) Busack, Avis Stick, Shirley (Roger) Saffer, Sandy (Bob) Bellefeuil, JIm (Penny) Hubble, Brother-in-law Richard Rodgers. Grandchildren: Ericka (Miguel), Logan, Chase, Shyanne, Ireland, Ian, Corissa, Nick, Sophia, Seamus & great granddaughter Rubi. Preceeded in death by his son Jason Walker, mother Donna Walker, brother Ward Walker, sister Pat Rodgers & in-laws, Lee & Vicky Belcik.

There will be no services. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
