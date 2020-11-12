1/1
Gasper Joseph Palazzolo
1935 - 2020
Williamston - Gasper Joseph Palazzolo was born to Angeline and Joseph Palazzolo in Palermo Sicily on March 20, 1935 and died in Williamston, MI November 11, 2020.

Gasper came to America with his family and settled in Detroit in 1937. He was married to Patricia (Gorski) in 1956 and together they had seven sons.

He became a tool and die maker and worked for many years in related fields. Gasper and his family moved to Williamston in 1964 and has remained here since. He and two partners created and built a business in Williamston in the late 70's. Gasper retired in the early 90's and sold the business which is still operating today. His creativity and work ethic were instilled in his sons and all who worked with him.

Gasper was a man of faith and was a member of Saint Mary Parish from the time he moved to Williamston until today. All of his sons were students of Saint Mary School at his insistence and in his later years he was a regular usher at mass.

Gasper was an avid hunter, fisherman, fly tier, fishing pole and gun repairman, fishing lure creator, wood carver, mosaic artist, car and boat repairman, yard sale expert, casino connoisseur and collector of items of which only he could see the value. But the activity that brought his greatest joy was seeing and spending time with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, whether it was a fishing trip, going to garage sales, brunch after church or just watching them run wildly around his house. These children made his life happy, full and complete.

Whether working or playing, Gasper shared his great sense of humor and wisdom with all around him.

Gasper was preceded in death by both parents, brother Chris and sister Fran and his eldest son David. He is survived by his wife Patricia; Daughter in law Lori; sons, Robert (Collette), John (Nancy), Tom (Darcy), Joe (Lisa), James (Kandi), Bill (Missy) as well as 68 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family expresses our gratitude for the excellent and compassionate care provided to Dad by Patti, Cassie, Amber, Abby, Caroline, Hayley and Kandi. We would also like to thank Cathy and the entire staff of Sparrow Home Hospice for the exceptional care that was provided by them.

A celebration of Gasper's life will be announced in the spring of 2021.

Memorial donations in Gasper's name can be made to Saint Mary Catholic School at 220 N Cedar St. Williamston, MI 48895.

Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at

www.grwilliamston.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
5176552158
