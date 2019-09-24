|
Gayle Allen
Lansing - Gayle Allen (Irish) (DeMoss) passed away on September 20, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born on March 9, 1948 in Lansing, MI. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1966 and married Boone Allen on February 8, 1993. She was a devoted wife and sister. Gayle enjoyed spending time with her husband and brother. Over the years she loved going up north to her brother's cabin, gambling, shopping, and going on picnics. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Irish and Bruce and Verlyn DeMoss and her baby brother Barry DeMoss. Gayle is survived by her husband Boone, son Christopher Irish, brothers Wally and David DeMoss, and Jerry Irish; 3 nieces and nephews: Jennifer Cady, Kade Sharrow, Nathan DeMoss, along with several great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sparrow Foundation (for Hospice) or in memory of Gayle Allen. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 24, 2019