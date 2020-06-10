Gayle E. Thurlow
DeWitt - Gayle E. Thurlow, 91, died peacefully at the home of a family member on June 9, 2020. He was born August 29, 1928 in Gladwin, MI the son of Guy and Veda (Dick) Thurlow. Gayle graduated from Gladwin High School in 1947 and served in the United States Army from 1950-1957 achieving the rank of Sergeant. During his time in the Army, he was an expert rifleman and took up the sport of boxing. He eventually became a Golden Gloves State Champion. On September 26, 1953 he married the love of his life, Anne Linthicum, and they resided happily together on a farm in DeWitt, MI. Gayle worked for the State of Michigan, Department of Agriculture for 27 years before retiring in 1984. Gayle was a member of the Michigan Harness Horseman's Association and the United States Trotting Association for many years. He was a horseman his whole life, and breaking colts was his specialty. Gayle enjoyed racing his horses and hunting. He was an elaborate story-teller, and his funny stories (mostly factual!) will be dearly missed by many. Gayle was preceeded in death by his wife, Anne, in 2010. He was also predeceased by his parents, three brothers, Elwood, James, and Kenneth, and his grandson, Lucas Beachnaw. Surviving are three daughters, Kathy Lowell (Earl Barks Jr.), Jeanne Beachnaw and Cindy (Eric) Rase; one son, Jim (Teresa) Thurlow; 11 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and two sisters, Joyce Fortuna and Connie Brant. Following Gayle's wishes cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.