Gaylord H. Chick
1910 - 2020
Gaylord H. Chick

Williamston - Gaylord H. Chick, born April 3, 1910, died on June 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Gaylord was a lifelong resident of Haslett, MI and retired after a long career working with MSU's physical plant. He enjoyed fishing, car races and taking trips with his wife, Bernice. He especially enjoyed his trips to Branson, MO to listen to all the musical performances.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice after 52 years of marriage; his parents, Herman and Leta; and his siblings, Juanita McGrath, Katherine Nizer, and Dean Chick.

He is survived by his brother, Lyle (Ann) Chick; sister-in-law, Dawn Chick; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private service with interment to follow in Glendale Cemetery in Okemos.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grwilliamston.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
