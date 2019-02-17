Gene Carlyle Andress



Clermont, FL (Formerly of Lansing) - Gene Carlyle Andress of Clermont, Florida, died on February 11, 2019 at the age of 91. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Lyle and Florence Shattuck Andress; brother, Therral; wife of 70 years, Marlene Garner Andress and daughter, Carol Jean (Rev Will) Baker. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Basore of Wixom; daughter, Carlene (Stephen) Ehrlich of Clermont, FL; son, David (Jill) Andress of Kissimmee, FL; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. During the last 4 months of his life, Gene received nursing care from Cornerstone Hospice. We want to formally thank them for all of their support and care during our time of greatest need. Thank You Cornerstone Hospice! In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida, 32778. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 18 at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., with a cemetery service to follow. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Sunday, February 17, at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.grlansing.com.