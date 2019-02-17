Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
For more information about
Gene Andress
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Andress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Carlyle Andress


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gene Carlyle Andress Obituary
Gene Carlyle Andress

Clermont, FL (Formerly of Lansing) - Gene Carlyle Andress of Clermont, Florida, died on February 11, 2019 at the age of 91. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Lyle and Florence Shattuck Andress; brother, Therral; wife of 70 years, Marlene Garner Andress and daughter, Carol Jean (Rev Will) Baker. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Basore of Wixom; daughter, Carlene (Stephen) Ehrlich of Clermont, FL; son, David (Jill) Andress of Kissimmee, FL; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. During the last 4 months of his life, Gene received nursing care from Cornerstone Hospice. We want to formally thank them for all of their support and care during our time of greatest need. Thank You Cornerstone Hospice! In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida, 32778. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 18 at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., with a cemetery service to follow. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Sunday, February 17, at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now