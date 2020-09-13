1/1
Gene F. Buckley
Gene F. Buckley

St. Johns - Gene F. Buckley, age 85 passed away on September 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with macular degeneration and end stage kidney disease. He was born on October 7, 1934 in Hetland, South Dakota the son of Frederick and Esther (Oanes) Buckley. Gene graduated from high school in Brookings, SD. He played on the team that won the state's basketball championship title in 1952. While attending South Dakota State University he married Donna J. Nelson in Marshall, MN on June 17, 1956. Upon graduation from SDSU's School of Pharmacy Gene then went on to serve in the U.S. Airforce. Gene and his family eventually settled in St. Johns in 1973 where he worked as a pharmacist at Arnold's Drug, Revco and finally Walmart until macular degeneration progression forced his early retirement. Gene was a member of St. Johns First United Methodist Church, Lions Club at which he was active in the White Cane fundraiser, loved pheasant hunting with his brothers, listened to hundreds of audio books from the library for the blind.

Gene is survived by his wife, Donna. Son Brian (Cheryl) of Gilbert, AZ, daughter Beth (Tom) Humphrey of Marquette, MI. Grandchildren Lauren (Brad) Humphrey-Stark of Ann Arbor, MI, Mitchell (Mary) Buckley and Sarah (Brandon) Sherwood all from in Mesa, AZ. Great grandchildren, Aiden and Adelise Buckley both of AZ. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 5 nephews. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Rest Cemetery on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, PO Box 5000, Rochester, MI 48308-5000. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
