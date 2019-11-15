|
|
Gene Gibbons
Gene Gibbons, 77, died of cancer on November 15, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan with family at his side. Gene was born July 2, 1942 in Fulton, New York. He attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York. He was a lieutenant in the Marines and served in the Vietnam War. He worked in marketing for Blue Cross Blue Shield for 30 years. He enjoyed many years of golfing and skiing, as well as any number of other athletic endeavors. He will be remembered for his outrageous and elaborate storytelling, his outstanding sense of humor, and his warm and outgoing personality.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Glen Gibbons, his brother, Jerry Gibbons, and wife, Mary Gibbons. Surviving are his wife, Gail Gibbons, two daughters, Jordan (Jim) Gerhart and Jessica (Adam) Stoldal, and grandchildren, Jack, Lawrence, and Ruby Gerhart.
He requested no service or tears, but to throw a party and share laughter and stories instead. Friends are welcome to meet at Coaches in Holt, Mi on Saturday, November 16th from 3-5 PM and share in celebrating the great life of the one and only Geno Gibbons.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019