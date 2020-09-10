1/1
Gene Lawrence Hall
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Lawrence Hall

Eaton Rapids - Passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 74. Born March 5, 1946 to Russell and Elna "Lorene" (Lawrence) Hall in Detroit, Michigan. Gene honorably served his country in the US Navy from 1964-1970 before his honorable discharge. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree from MSU in 1975. Gene worked for the State of Michigan where he retired as a Water Quality Specialist for the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Environmental Quality. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and was a true nature lover. Gene was outgoing and fun and some said a little bit crazy. He was a people person who enjoyed the company of others and made friends everywhere he went. Gene was loved by so many family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who remember him.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Rebecca Hall; daughters, Mellany Hall, Leah (Alex) Brooks; grandchildren, Marshall Meeder, Nevaeh Harris, Reagan Brooks; brother, John (Briita) Hall as well as numerous extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skinner Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Gene was a dear friend and neighbor for many years. He was always willing to lend a hand. He will be missed by his many friends and family.
Anne Wamsley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved