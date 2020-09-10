Gene Lawrence Hall
Eaton Rapids - Passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 74. Born March 5, 1946 to Russell and Elna "Lorene" (Lawrence) Hall in Detroit, Michigan. Gene honorably served his country in the US Navy from 1964-1970 before his honorable discharge. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree from MSU in 1975. Gene worked for the State of Michigan where he retired as a Water Quality Specialist for the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Environmental Quality. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and was a true nature lover. Gene was outgoing and fun and some said a little bit crazy. He was a people person who enjoyed the company of others and made friends everywhere he went. Gene was loved by so many family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who remember him.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Rebecca Hall; daughters, Mellany Hall, Leah (Alex) Brooks; grandchildren, Marshall Meeder, Nevaeh Harris, Reagan Brooks; brother, John (Briita) Hall as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com