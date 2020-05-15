Gene Loyal Stout
Lansing - Passed away, April 29, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Gifford and son, Jesse S. Stout. Gene worked for the Michigan Department of Corrections in food service and recently as a corrections officer. Gene loved playing his guitar and spending time with his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Susan Stout; son, Jason Mepham; daughter, Sara Stout; step daughter, Rachel Bristol; brother, Jesse A. Stout; sister, Holly Stout and parents, Gene and Donna Stout. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Layhe and McClaren hospice for their loving care and dedication to Gene in his time of need. Gene's wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Gene. To my husband and best friend, I will miss you and love you forever! The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Lansing - Passed away, April 29, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Gifford and son, Jesse S. Stout. Gene worked for the Michigan Department of Corrections in food service and recently as a corrections officer. Gene loved playing his guitar and spending time with his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Susan Stout; son, Jason Mepham; daughter, Sara Stout; step daughter, Rachel Bristol; brother, Jesse A. Stout; sister, Holly Stout and parents, Gene and Donna Stout. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Layhe and McClaren hospice for their loving care and dedication to Gene in his time of need. Gene's wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Gene. To my husband and best friend, I will miss you and love you forever! The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.