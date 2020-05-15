Gene Loyal Stout
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Loyal Stout

Lansing - Passed away, April 29, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Gifford and son, Jesse S. Stout. Gene worked for the Michigan Department of Corrections in food service and recently as a corrections officer. Gene loved playing his guitar and spending time with his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Susan Stout; son, Jason Mepham; daughter, Sara Stout; step daughter, Rachel Bristol; brother, Jesse A. Stout; sister, Holly Stout and parents, Gene and Donna Stout. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Layhe and McClaren hospice for their loving care and dedication to Gene in his time of need. Gene's wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Gene. To my husband and best friend, I will miss you and love you forever! The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes- Holt Delhi Chapel
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved