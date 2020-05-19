Gene M. Sellers
1935 - 2020
Gene M. Sellers

Lansing - Mervin "Gene" Sellers was born January 5th, 1935, to the late Mervin E. Sellers and Hazel A. (Goodenough) Sellers. He retired from Oldsmobile after 42 years of service at General Motors. Gene is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Sarah (Musson) Sellers; 3 children, Gary G. Sellers, LuAnn Gibbs (John), and Steven M. Sellers (Tracy), 6 grandsons, 7 great-grandchildren, sister, Edith Kohl, sister-in-law, Nancy Sellers, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. A full obituary is at www.palmerbush.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 entries
May 18, 2020
Gene always had a kind word and a great story to share. Always willing to help out a friend or share a piece of advice. Unlimited fishing and hunting stories. A man who truly loved his family. He will be truly be missed.
Len & Barb Poma
Friend
May 18, 2020
My heart aches for you and your family, Steve! I pray your memories will bring you all comfort and joy in the midst of your grief.
Stephany Humenik
Friend
