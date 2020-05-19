Gene M. Sellers
Lansing - Mervin "Gene" Sellers was born January 5th, 1935, to the late Mervin E. Sellers and Hazel A. (Goodenough) Sellers. He retired from Oldsmobile after 42 years of service at General Motors. Gene is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Sarah (Musson) Sellers; 3 children, Gary G. Sellers, LuAnn Gibbs (John), and Steven M. Sellers (Tracy), 6 grandsons, 7 great-grandchildren, sister, Edith Kohl, sister-in-law, Nancy Sellers, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. A full obituary is at www.palmerbush.com
Lansing - Mervin "Gene" Sellers was born January 5th, 1935, to the late Mervin E. Sellers and Hazel A. (Goodenough) Sellers. He retired from Oldsmobile after 42 years of service at General Motors. Gene is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Sarah (Musson) Sellers; 3 children, Gary G. Sellers, LuAnn Gibbs (John), and Steven M. Sellers (Tracy), 6 grandsons, 7 great-grandchildren, sister, Edith Kohl, sister-in-law, Nancy Sellers, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. A full obituary is at www.palmerbush.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2020.