Geneva Mateer
Marco Island, FL - Age 89, formerly of Lansing, Michigan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 27, 2019. Born in Lansing, Michigan, she attended Lansing Sexton High School and Michigan State University, where she earned a Master's Degree in Education. She taught for over twenty-five years in the Lansing School District and retired in 1987. She was a devoted member of both Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lansing and Marco Lutheran Church on Marco Island, Florida. She was a passionate golfer, enjoyed travelling, gardening, and expressing her creativity through her art.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, Jack Mateer, in 1987. Surviving are her children Cindy (Mateer) Sanford of Naples, Florida, and Pat (Nancy) Mateer of Lansing, Michigan, grandchildren Kevin (Shanell) Mateer, Scott (Laura) Mateer, Katie (Evan) Anderson, Jeff Mateer, Ashley (Matt) Thrush, and Kati (Ken) Bowers, as well as eleven beloved great-grandchildren.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel in Lansing, Michigan, on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. The family will begin receiving friends at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 1, 2019