Geneva Page

Grand Ledge - Geneva Ilene Page, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The oldest of five children, Geneva was born March 29, 1932 in Gaines, MI. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ivan Page; daughters, Karen (Craig) Ramsay and Rhonda (Mike) Ross. She was blessed with eight grandchildren Melissa, Rachel, Jenny, Carl, Amy, Michelle, Susan, Stacie; 13 great-grandchildren Cole, Brooke, Seth, Jase, Sidney, Drew, Liam, Emma, Lizzie, Jack, Chad, Kade and Trae. She is also survived by her caring sisters Jeraline (Mack) Beck, Freida (Jim) Smith as well as many nieces and nephews.



Geneva was preceded in death by her loving parents Bryan and Winnie Barks; brother, Gene Barks and sister, Evelyn Powell and mother and father-in-law, Avelyn and Mary Page.



Geneva and Ivan were "snowbirds", wintering in Arizona for over 30 years. God used them in many people's lives, serving at their church and always willing to help those in need. Geneva enjoyed playing the piano and teaching Sunday school for many years. She truly loved all of her family and was an encouragement to everyone she met.



A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those who wish, may make a contribution in Geneva's memory to the Lansing City Rescue Mission.









