George A. Fox
1933 - 2020
George A. Fox

Delta Township - George A. Fox, a Delta Township resident and retired State of Michigan employee passed away on August 30, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born July 12, 1933 in Portland and grew up in Lyons, Michigan graduating from Lyons High School in 1951. He was a beloved father, grandfather and uncle and will be dearly missed. George graduated from MSU in 1956 with a degree in accounting having worked his way through college by working for a year before entering college and holding summer jobs and part time jobs during the school years. After college, George was drafted into the army for a 2-year stint most of which was spent in France and Lebanon. After discharge, he worked as a certified public accountant in Detroit for 12 years and served as the well-respected director of Finance for The Michigan State Housing Development Authority for 30 years retiring in 2001. He married Diane Gallus of Detroit in 1960 and they had three wonderful children, Larry, Cindy, and Kevin. George was an enthusiastic Spartan supporter holding season tickets for football and basketball for many years and generously supported the university as a member of Hannah Presidential Donor Society. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and in retirement also enjoyed reading, playing poker at the casinos and solving puzzles, particularly those involving numbers. He and Diane enjoyed their cottage at Lake Medora in Keweenaw County. The fishing was great and Diane made great jam from the abundant thimble berries. However, the most enjoyable times were spent with his family, which included eight grandchildren. There were many family gatherings for holidays, birthdays, and raking a seemingly unending supply of leaves. He was especially proud of the accomplishments of his family members in school, college and their careers. George is survived by sons Larry (Kelly) Fox, Kevin (Beth) Fox, and daughter Cindy (Geoff) Rozich, eight grandchildren, Alex and Brendan Fox, Caitlin, Ian, and Emily Rozich and McKenzie, Ashley, and Nathan Fox. Also, sisters, Helen Cook and Lucille Schafer and brother Philip (Carol) Fox and sister-in law Florence Raczak and Carol (Mike) Jevcak, both of Florida and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Arnold and Margaret Fox, wife Diane, brother Charles Fox, sister Barbara Fox, brother-in laws Robert Cook , Kenneth Schafer, Raymond (Barbara) Gallus, and George (Patricia) Gallus and Frank Raczak and sister-in-laws Janet (Mike) Nowitsky, Dorothy (Charles) Fox, Patricia (George) Fox. Memorial Donations may be made to the Capital Area Food Bank, the Capital Area Humane Society or a charity of one's choice. A private service will be held at another date. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
George was a fantastic person. I have always had the highest respect for him. He was the first basketball coach I ever had as my 5th grade coach. He will be missed greatly by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest In Peace.
JIm Goulding
Friend
