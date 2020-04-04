|
George Daoud Raffo
Okemos - There are no better words than to say George Daoud Raffo was a beautiful man. His passing on Thursday March 19th, 2020 at the age of 86, was as graceful and generous as his life.
Born in Mosul, Iraq in 1933 George was the son of Chaldean Christian Iraqis. He was the sixth of nine children to mother Josephine and father Daoud, a marble carver. His early life in Mosul was shaped by deep love of family, faith and education. Longing for travel ultimately brought him to the United States where he attended the University of North Dakota graduating with his Masters in Civil Engineering.
George dedicated his career wholly to the Michigan Department of Transportation where he worked for 32 years until his retirement in 1997. Specializing in bridge design and construction, his job allowed him to travel across Michigan where he came to love the many sides of Michigan in particular its State Parks.
Integrity, hard work and humor were just some of the many ways he lived to the full. Playful and generous, George was one of the first to coach soccer in the Okemos community before the sport found popularity in America. He loved to garden and golf and was a Senior Grand Master of bridge.
A true immigrant of his generation, George embraced a love for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. He was ever a provider, committed to building lasting foundations of love and support for all in his life. He is survived by his wife Lynne, his son David and daughter Heather, his daughter-in-law Jennifer, son-in-law Matt, grandchildren Ella, Safia, Jasper and Sydney and siblings Behnam, Zuhair and Zuhira as well as beloved family in Michigan, Dr. Lee and Cindy Lemon and across the world. George is preceded in death by his father Daoud, mother Josephine and siblings Mary, Salma, Fadhela, Ramzia and Sati'.
George will be deeply missed. Having suffered from Alzheimer's in his later years, his passing of natural causes was peaceful and surrounded by loved ones. Thanks to tremendous health care workers, even in the midst of an international pandemic, his death was full of dignity. While his family grieves in private, unable to gather and mourn, they embrace the profound ways they grieve in solidarity with all who are suffering losses at this time.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020