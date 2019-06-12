Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
George Edwin Masters Obituary
George Edwin Masters

Lansing - George Edwin Masters, age 89, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his cottage in Alpena. He was born August 3, 1929 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Richard and Vera (Thomas) Masters. After graduating from MSU, he served in the Korean War and then worked as a civil engineer with the State of Michigan.

George had a tremendous enthusiasm for life. He had many interests and hobbies including fishing, hunting, golfing, and travelling, but what he loved most was spending time with family and friends.

George was preceded in death by his loving wife Jeanne (Krause) Masters and his sister, Dorothy Wismer.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Judy (Chuck) Graham and Alan (Shirley) Masters; grandchildren, Alyssa Graham, Daniel Graham, Evan Masters, Justin Masters, and Claire Masters; brothers, Dick (Nancy Berger) Masters and Tom (Ann) Masters; cousin, Sue Brown; and many other close extended family members.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30am at North Westminster Presbyterian Church, 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Lansing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 9:30am until 10:30am at the church, and on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 12, 2019
