George Eldon Anderson



Lansing - George Eldon Anderson, age 93, passed away Saturday September 19, 2020. George was born August 13, 1927 in Hastings, Michigan, to parents Carl Herman and Esther Anderson. He served in the Merchant Marines immediately following World War II, and in 1946 served on troop carriers that took part in bringing thousands of troops home from the European theater.



George was married to his loving wife, Leta Mae Aubel, on June 17, 1949, and became a father of four by April of 1955: Susan, Robert, Jerry and David. He attended Michigan State University where he completed his Master's Degree in education, and followed with many years as a teacher and as a principal in Lansing School District grade schools for many years until his retirement. He held his life-long interest in education and community development for all, even after retirement.



He was devoted and loving husband to his wife, Leta Mae, who passed away October 20, 2019, following their celebration of 70 years of marriage on June 17th, 2019. Their love and affection was an inspiration to all who knew them. They were devoted members of faith at Our Savior Lutheran church for many years.



He will be missed by his extended family as father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to the family of Susan Anderson (husband, Jim Green), grandchildren: Alisha Green and Matt Green (wife, Carrie), great-granddaughters: Ava, Ember, and Brooklyn; family of Robert Anderson (wife Patricia), grandchildren: Jason Anderson and Lisa Watson (husband, Scott), great-grandsons Noah and Austin; family of Jerry Anderson (wife Lori), step granddaughter Ashley Smith, granddaughter Nichole Anderson (husband, Cory Brugh), granddaughters Riley and Sawyer, granddaughter Rachael Fletcher (husband Quinton), great-granddaughters Lorellei and Eliza, grandson Jeremy Anderson (wife Brandy) and great-granddaughter Piper; and to the family of David Anderson, granddaughter Ashley and grandson Adam. George also was beloved brother to his sisters Ruth (Warburg) and Marilyn (DeLine) who preceded him in passing, and beloved uncle to nieces and nephews and their extended families.



We wish to thank ECH&RS staff for treating George and Leta with loving care for many years. It was a blessing for all of us know that they were greeted each day by those who had become extended family.



Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be limited to family only. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Our Savior Lutheran Food Bank, (517) 882-7750, which provides assistance for those in need.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store