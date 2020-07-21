1/1
George Guilford
1943 - 2020
George Guilford

Eaton Rapids - Passed away after a short battle with cancer, July 21, 2020 at the age of 76. George was born in Marshall, MI, November 2, 1943, the son of James and Viola (Stuck) Guilford. He was a 1964 graduate of Marshall High School. George worked for Fisher Body for 30 years before retiring in 1995. He was a member of UAW #602, Robbins United Methodist Church, and the Charlotte and Eaton Rapids Senior Centers. For many years, George and his wife, Elizabeth, enjoyed wintering in Weslaco, TX, and enjoyed working in his manicured yard, his vegetable garden, hosting euchre parties and playing cards. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Guilford; daughters, Vicki (Mark) Sheffield of Eaton Rapids, Judy (Steven) Sharpe of Eaton Rapids; grandchildren, Logan (Cassidy) Sheffield of WA, Parker Sheffield of WA, Morgan and Marissa Sharpe of Eaton Rapids; brother, Lorence "Dick" Guilford of FL; and his beloved cat, Griffin. George was preceded in death by his parents and 13 siblings. Funeral services will be held 11 am Friday July 24, 2020 at Robbins United Methodist Church, 6419 Bunker Rd., Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 with Pastor Peggy Katzmark officiating. Visitation will take place at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel Thursday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm . Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Jean Bradford Kline Senior Center. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.




Published in Charlotte Shopping Guide from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Robbins United Methodist Church
