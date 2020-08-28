1/1
George L. Eaton
George L. Eaton

Laingsburg - GEORGE L. EATON

Born in Howell, MI on December 2, 1948 to William and Betty Eaton. He was raised in Williamston and graduated from Williamston High School in 1967 as a state champion wrestler. He then got drafted to go to the Army and served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. In 2010 he retired from the Department of Public Works for the City of Perry after 31 years.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 George passed away peacefully at his home

surrounded by his family.

He lived in Laingsburg with his wife Leslie of 41 years in the house that they built

together. George was tough as nails, taught his boys their good work ethic and was always willing to help someone in need. George loved his family. He built his home for all to enjoy. Having gatherings with his family, and his friends who became family, at every opportunity. He, Leslie and always a crew, traveled across the United States in their motorhome, always on the way to visit family, friends or traveling with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren perform in whatever activity was important to them, sports, music, dance, etc. George always said hello and goodbye with a hug.

He is survived by his sons Chris (Christine) Eaton, Ryan (Jillaine) Eaton and Ross

Eaton. His grandchildren, Drew (Malorie), Caleb, Gage, Isabella, Onalei and Logan and great grandchildren Averi, Audree and Ayla, his brothers and sisters Ron (Cathy) Eaton, Sandy O'Reily, Bill Eaton, Beth (Doug) Groshong and Don Eaton.

He is preceded in death by his son Troy Eaton, his mother Betty, father William and his father in law Robert Hulliberger.

Next summer there will be a Celebration of Life held at his home.

In lieu of flowers please donate to either Sparrow Hospice or the Troy Eaton Memorial Scholarship in George's name.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
