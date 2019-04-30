|
George Lee Goodwin
- - George Lee Goodwin was laid to rest surrounded by his family on April 17, 2019. He is survived by his children, Melinda Strong, George and Brittany Goodwin, Amber Goodwin, Mike Goodwin, Taylor and Delan Howard; his grandchildren, Dezeray Lewis, Julius Goodwin, Ny'Asia Goodwin, George Goodwin Jr., and Gianna Goodwin; ex wife Robin Button, many siblings, nieces and nephews. George was born in Orange County, California. He attended Huntington Beach High School and moved to Lansing, MI in 1987. George loved his family, friends, and The Lord. His favorite sports teams were the Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Lions, and the Los Angeles Lakers. There will be a memorial service on May 2, 2019 at South Church of the Nazarene 401 W Holmes Rd, Lansing, MI. Visitation with the family will be at 12 p.m. Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Damien Jenkins. Following the memorial service there will be a celebration of life at Charlar Place, 4230 Charlar Dr. Holt, MI 48842 from 2-6 p.m.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 30, 2019