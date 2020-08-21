1/1
George Melvin Newton Sr.
George Newton went to be with the Lord and his one true love our mother Ethel on July 30th due to Coronavirus. George was born at home in Birdseye, Indiana March 13th, 1936 moving to Michigan in 1964. He worked at Oldsmobile for 33 years. After retiring, he went back to college to obtain a degree in accounting starting his own business. George was very active in the Masons up until his death. He is survived by his sister, Janet Thurston (Aunt Net); his nephew, Rex Anderson; niece, Paula Anderson; and his five children who loved him dearly: Timothy, Karla Newton from Frenchlick, Indiana, Teresa Cartwright from Holt, Michigan, Cynthia, David Sleight from Kalkaska, Michigan, George Newton Jr. from Lansing, Michigan and Kelly Budd from Clare, Michigan; 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Dad may you and mom rest in peace in each others arms. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
