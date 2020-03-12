Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
George Daisy
George Daisy

Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910

Vigil
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:30 PM

520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910

Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Lake Ann, MI - The father of Rev. Fr. George Daisy II, entered unto Eternal Life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

George was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved son, Doug. Surviving is his wife Patricia, 4 sons: Mark (Andrea), Terry (Marti), Fr. George and Dr. Chris (Heather) Daisy, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12:00PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with his son, Rev. Fr. George Daisy II, as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00-8:00PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 520 E. Mt. Hope Ave, Lansing, where the Vigil will be prayed at 7:30PM. Visitation continues Tuesday at the church beginning at 11:00AM. Memorials can be made to the Father Fred Foundation, P.O. Box 2260, Traverse City, MI, 49685. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
