George Sullivan
George Sullivan, age 87, passed away on January 8, 2020. He was born in Detroit to Alexander and Margaret Sullivan and grew up and attended school in Ferndale. He studied at Michigan State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and served in the Air Force. George earned a BA and JD from the University of Michigan and opened his law office in Mason, Mich. in 1966 where he practiced for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife Johanna Hanover (married 2002), children Mark (Roseanne), Kate, and Anne Sullivan, grandchildren Mark and Genevieve, sister Mae Hanna, brother Jim (Judy) Sullivan, nieces and nephews, and stepchildren. He is preceded in death by Marianne Fox (married 1957). He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and grandfather and his sense of humor and practical, sound advice will be missed by all. To view the complete obituary and share a memory, please visit: https://www.skinnerfuneralhome.com/
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020