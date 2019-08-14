|
|
George V. Schraw
Lansing - George was born on February 18, 1926 in Jackson, MI the second son on John and Irene (Vining) Schraw. He passed away August 11, 2019 at the age of 93. George's family moved to the Lansing area in the early 1930s and eventually moved to a farm near Grand Ledge and he graduated with G.L.H.S. class of 1944. George worked for the Mill Supplies Corp. for several years after high school, in 1956 he formed a partnership with a fellow employee and operated Gilbert & Schraw Texaco Serv. On what was the S. Logan St. In 1964, George bought out the business from Mr. Gilbert but they have remained friends over the years since. When Logan St. was rebuilt in the late 1960s, the Texaco station was demolished; as a result he moved the business to the corner of Logan & Holmes Rd and operated as Schraw Mobil Service until 1981 when he liquidated the business and went to work for Bud Kouts Chevy from where he retired in 1991. George met the love on his life, Ruth Dunnebacke, in 1946 and they were married at St. Mary Cathedral on June 7, 1947. They had one son, Christopher, but lost two daughters in infancy. George was a very active member of Holy Cross parish until it was closed in 2009. He was an usher for many years, was also a member of the Booster club and worked on the parish Bingo for several years. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan all his life, as well as M.S.U. and Red Wings, Lions, thru good times and not so good! He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; daughter-in-law, Dee Werner; parents; sister, Patricia; brothers, Gerald and John "Phil". Surviving are his son, Chris Schraw; grandson, Chris (Deanna) Schraw Werner; 2 great-granddaughters, Ava and Arianna Werner; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation is from 9-10 A.M. Friday with the Funeral Liturgy 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 16, at St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour, Lansing with Fr. Karl Pung presiding. Rite of Committal St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of Michigan. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019